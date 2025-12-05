Disney's live-action Tangled remake production picks up speed after pause

Disney’s live-action Tangled remake appeared to be speed up the process of their production, despite the project had been paused after the underperformance of SnowWhite.

According to Nexus Point News, four rising actresses Sadie Sink, Mckenna Grace, Emma Myers, and Isabel May are nominated for the selection of caste for the character of Rapunzel.

The outlet reports that it is still unclear whether any formal screen tests have taken place, but several independent sources allegedly referenced Sink most consistently when the role was mentioned.

In recent reports, it suggested that Scarlett Johansson had been in talks to portray Mother Gothel, though entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider has stated that she ultimately turned down the opportunity to join Matt Reeves’ sequel to The Batman.

On the directing front, early rumors linked Baz Luhrmann to the project, but The Hollywood Reporter maintains that Michael Gracey of The Greatest Showman is still attached to helm the film.

The latest version of the screenplay was written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, known for her work on the recent I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel. Producers on the project include Kristin Burr of Burr! Productions and Emmy winner Lucy Kitada, recognised for The Baby-Sitters Club.

The original 2010 animated film reimagined the Rapunzel fairy tale, centering on a princess locked away in a tower since infancy by Mother Gothel, who relies on Rapunzel’s magical hair to preserve her youth. When Rapunzel turns 18 and encounters Flynn Rider, she seizes the opportunity to finally explore the outside world. Director Michael Gracey also known for his upcoming Robbie Williams biopic Better Man, is expected to bring his musical background to the reimagining.

Disney has not announced production or release dates for the remake, but more updates are expected as development continues.