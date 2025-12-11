Disney's 'Tangled' remake: McKenna Grace, Mason Thames may play main characters in movie

American actress McKenna Grace and actor Mason Thames are reportedly being considered for lead roles in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Tangled,” set to begin filming in June 2026.

According to The Disinsider, insiders currently favour Grace for the role of Rapunzel, while Freya Skye, known for her role in “Zombies 4,” is also being eyed by the studio.

Grace has made a name for herself with notable performances, including Phoebe Spengler in “Ghostbusters” and a young Carol Danvers in “Captain Marvel.” Meanwhile, Thames, recognised for his roles in “The Black Phone” and “How to Train Your Dragon,” is said to be a strong candidate for Flynn Rider, although no formal shortlist has been released for this character.

Disney’s development of a live-action “Tangled” was initially reported back in 2020, a decade after the original animated film premiered. However, progress slowed following the mixed reception of Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Snow White,” causing the “Tangled” project to be temporarily shelved.

The animated version of “Tangled” was a major success, grossing $600 million globally and featuring the voices of Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider, and Donna Murphy as Mother Gothel. Director Michael Gracey is collaborating with co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson to bring the live-action version to life.

Fans are already engaging in conversations on social media about the potential casting choices, as discussions continue regarding whether Grace and Thames would be the perfect fit for these beloved characters.