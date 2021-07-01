Disrespectful remarks against CJP: PPP leader remanded in FIA custody

ISLAMABAD: A court on Thursday remanded a local leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) custody in a contempt case lodged against him for his disrespectful remarks against Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Senior Civil Judge Aamir Aziz approved the physical remand of Masood ur Rehman Abbasi until July 4.

The investigation officer produced him before the court and requested that his custody be handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for ten days for investigation. However, the court approved his physical remand until July 4. Abbasi was arrested last night.

On July 28, the Supreme Court directed the PPP leader to furnish his written statement in a contempt of court case initiated against him for his disrespectful remarks against CJP.

An apex court bench headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial heard the contempt case against Masood ur Rehman.

Over the course of the hearing, Justice Bandial asked the PPP leader if he admitted to having delivered a controversial speech. “Were you in senses when you made the speech?” Justice Ejazul Ahsan, a member of the bench, asked Masood ur Rehman who replied: “No, I was not in my senses.”