Dissidents vote not liable to be counted: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD: “Some senators voted against the party line. They have been liable to Article 63-A,” PTI’s Barrister Ali Zafar speaking on the floor of the Senate said on Thursday.

He also said that the votes of dissident members could not be counted.

JUI Senator Kamran Murtaza also said that the Article 63-A applied over those members who voted against the party’s policy. “If a member resigns, he should not come to the house”.

He said that repeated clarifications create suspicion, adding that an effort being made to support the floor crossing.

He said the 27th Amendment has been passed in hurry. “The bill has returned to the house after errors found in it”, he further said.

ANP President Aimal Wali Khan said that the floor crossing could not be defended today or tomorrow. “This practice could not be supported in a democratic system”.