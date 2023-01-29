Diver almost gets eaten by shark, watch viral video

Exploring the ocean is an enormous task but it can turn scary when you meet a sudden encounter with a shark.

Perhaps this curiosity led to the production of many movies based on sea life. One of the best examples is the 1975 blockbuster Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg. It is believed that since then people started viewing the shark as a “not so friendly” creature.

Nevertheless, coming to the viral video related to sharks, let’s understand that sharks are elegant and beautiful inhabitants of the ocean. The underwater video shows a diver in hazy water and a huge shark with an open mouth approaching him from behind.

Scary encounter between a diver and shark in bad visibility conditions 😳 pic.twitter.com/cTWGgCjiql — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) January 26, 2023

The viral video shows that the shark wanted to take off the diver’s head but he escaped the teeth by a second or so as the huge fish passes by knocking its lower lip against his head.

The video is shared on Twitter by @OTerrifying with the caption, “Scary encounter between a diver and shark in bad visibility conditions 😳”

Comments