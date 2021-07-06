Video showing diver hugging enormous eel goes viral

A video shared on social media shows a diver- an aquarium cleaner- playing and hugging an enormous eel with the latter also responding in an affectionate manner.

The footage, shared on the YouTube channel SeaBaby13, shows an aquarium cleaner in Winnipeg handling the giant eel with utmost ease.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

But that’s not the interesting bit. The eel seems to be affectionate too and looks happy to be petted. The man takes the creature around his arms and pets its head as other sea creatures move past them.

The video was actually taken a few years ago but went viral again after it was shared on Reddit recently. The clip has over 5 million views on YouTube. It has also been shared on Twitter and Facebook.

While the stunt seems friendly and safe, many experts have warned that eels are dangerous creatures and can easily injure a human.

Read More: LOBSTER DIVER ‘SWALLOWED BY HUMPBACK WHALE’ SURVIVES!

A user wrote, “A moray bite gave my dad nerve damage, he has a finger totally paralyzed and he was lucky. So, while they bond easily (and this is clearly its handler in an aquarium), doing this in the wild is not a good idea.”