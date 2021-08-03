Diver looking for treasure at bottom of river finds iPhone, returns it to owner

A diver looking for treasure at the bottom of a Scootish river found an iPhone that was lost a year ago and returned it to its owner.

Shane Stephen took permission from authorities to dive into the Water of Leith.

He was bringing a rental bike back to the surface when he spotted an iPhone. The phone’s SIM card was intact and it had no visible damages.

Once he got the cellphone back to the surface, he was able to collect information about it from service provider in order to find the owner. He later returned the phone to the owner.

Earlier, another diver named Clayton Helkenberg had returned an iPhone 11 after finding it at the bottom of a lake in Harrison Hot Springs, British Columbia.

