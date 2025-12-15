Divorce announcement: Amy Schrumer, Chris Fischer jokes about her weight loss

American comedian and actress Amy Schumer, had nothing but love for her husband Chris Fischer just hours before announcing their shock split after seven years of marriage.

The 44-year-old actress’s separation was confirmed by her close industry friends. In a Instagram post on Friday, her associates revealed that both Schumer and Fischer made the decision to part ways after 7 years of marriage. They emphasised that there were no hard feelings between them.

However, just a few hours earlier, she shared an emotional throwback clip from her 2021 endometriosis surgery.

Schumer mentioned in the caption of the post, “Just found this from years ago pretty. My truest self. Chris dug it”.

“I’ve been through a lot with endometriosis. Tell someone you love they shouldn’t have heavy excruciating periods. @endofund donate along with me today”.

In a video, Schumer could be seen looking tired and fatigued as she woke up from anesthesia while laying in a hospital bed following the procedure. In the video she said, “We sit at the bar, we get a couple drinks. We just have a blast”.

The post appeared unusual, as Schumer later uploaded a separate statement announcing her divorce from Fischer.

The comedian shared a photo sitting beside her husband and wrote: ‘Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years.

She further noted, “We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time”.

Schumer also stated, “blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he’s a hot James Beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever”.

For those unversed, the former couple tied the knot in February 2018 at a romantic ceremony in Malibu.