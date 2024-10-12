Divya Khosla Kumar takes a dig at Alia Bhatt over ‘Jigra’

Actor Divya Khosla Kumar has escalated her feud with Alia Bhatt over similarities between their films “Savi” and “Jigra”. Khosla Kumar shared an Instagram story showing an empty theater for “Jigra” and accused Bhatt of artificially inflating box office numbers.

The controversy began due to the striking similarities between the two films’ jailbreak plots. Both movies revolve around a housewife planning a jailbreak to free a family member from prison. Khosla Kumar’s “Savi” features Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor, while Bhatt’s “Jigra” stars Vedang.

Reacting to the similarities, Khosla Kumar said each film has its own path and expressed gratitude for exploring the genre first. She cited “Savi’s” inspiration from the Savitri and Satyavan story.

On Instagram, Divya Khosla Kumar shared a photo of an empty theater with a text reading, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show… all theaters going empty everywhere. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye.”

Netizens have widely shared screenshots of Khosla Kumar’s post, sparking debate on social media. The feud highlights tensions between the two actresses and raises questions about box office manipulation.

The feud between Divya Khosla Kumar and Alia Bhatt has captivated audiences, with many eagerly following developments. As the controversy unfolds, the two actresses’ professional relationship remains strained.