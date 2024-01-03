Indian model shot dead in hotel

India model Divya Pahuja, who spent six years in jail for the murder of a gangster, was shot dead in a Gurgaon hotel.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A report by an India news agency stated that five men took her to the hotel where she was fatally shot in the head.

India Police arrested three of the five suspects. The accused were captured placing the body in a BMW car to dump it on security cameras.

It is pertinent to mention here that Divya Pahuja made news after she was suspected of being involved in a gangster Sandeep Gadoli’s fake encounter on February 6, 2016.

Divya Pahuja, her mother and five other police officers were arrested in the murder case.

Sandeep Gadoli’s rival Virendra Kumar, also known as Binder Gujjar, had orchestrated the murder with Haryana Police, Indian media reported. The officials stated that he had conspired with his brother Manoj and used Divya Pahuja as a “honey trap”.

The slain model spent six years in jail before being released by the Bombay High Court on bail in June 2023.