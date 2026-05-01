DJ Khaled revealed the hidden details about Justin Bieber’s performance at the 2026 Coachella.

On April 29, Wednesday, on a yacht en route to the VCARB Livery Launch Party before the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, the renowned American DJ and rapper sang praises of Bieber’s headlining performance at Coachella in a talk with PEOPLE magazine.

He noted, “I mean, first of all, Justin Bieber, that’s my brother. It’s always great to make music with my brother.”

Khaled further stated, “For him to pull up his computer and pick that song out of all the hits he has, he picked the one that we did together, and my phone blew up. And it just put a big smile on my face because I love Justin Bieber.”

“That’s my brother, and I’m very grateful for everything that we’ve done together, and I’m excited to do more,” the Suffering from Success crooner admitted.

It is pertinent to mention that DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber’s song became part of the rapper’s 2017 album Grateful.

For those unaware, Bieber performed at the 2026 Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 11 and April 18. During his performances, he was joined by stars such as his ardent fan Billie Eilish, SZA, Big Sean, and S***** Red. The Baby hitmaker sang several songs, including his and Khaled’s 2017 duet I’m the One.