DJ Khaled reveals his weight loss secrets

DJ Khaled celebrated a major milestone in his weight loss journey.

In his recent Instagram post on Wednesday, the 50-year-old music producer posted before-and-after images, expressing pride in the progress he has made so far while stressing that he is still working toward bigger fitness goals.

In the caption, he mentioned, “You either win with us, or you watch us win. I’m just getting started”.

The producer, known for chart-topping collaborations, also gave followers a closer look at his routine through Instagram Stories. In one clip filmed on a golf course, he credited his weight loss to increased physical activity, particularly walking and golfing.

He revealed that he aimed for at least 10,000 to 15,000 steps daily, often pushing beyond that range.

Khaled explained that he typically begins his day with a workout before eating a balanced lunch, sometimes adding a second workout session later. He also insisted on the need for consistency and discipline, encouraging followers to stay active even in small ways.

Recently, Khaled also appeared in a Super Bowl commercial promoting the weight-loss medication Wegovy, produced by Novo Nordisk. Speaking about the partnership, he said he wanted additional support after already committing to fitness and healthy eating.