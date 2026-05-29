Djokovic meets Fonseca in French Open generation game

With Jannik Sinner’s shock French Open exit blowing the men’s draw wide open, Novak Djokovic will look to pounce on the opportunity in his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic has been stuck on 24 majors since the 2023 US Open but may not get a better chance to add to that haul with Sinner out and Carlos Alcaraz absent in Paris.

Standing in his way on Friday in the third round is Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca, the highly-rated 19-year-old who is itching to make his Grand Slam breakthrough.

“Fonseca has been praised so much in the last couple of years,” said Djokovic, who made his Roland Garros debut in 2005, a year before Fonseca was born.

“I think his potential and quality as a tennis player is obvious, no doubt about it. He’s got big Brazilian support anywhere he goes. I think he’s a big-stage player. He really loves the occasion.”

The 39-year-old Djokovic has been steady but not spectacular in his opening two rounds, dropping a set in both matches, as he launches his latest assault on a fourth French Open crown.

Fonseca, who came from two sets behind to overcome Croatian youngster Dino Prizmic in round two, is eager the make the most of his eagerly-awaited clash with Djokovic.

“I always talk to my coach, like, I want to be in Novak’s draw, because I know… it’s not going to last too much (longer),” said Fonseca, aiming to reach the fourth round of a major for the first time.

“I just want to have this experience in my life. I think I’m just going to enjoy it. I mean, being in Roland Garros, third round, for me it’s just a dream.

“I’m going to enjoy every moment playing against an idol, the GOAT of the sport.

“He inspired me. He inspired the next generation and the generation before.”

Zverev steps up hunt

Sinner’s departure could also clear the way for Alexander Zverev, who at 29 has been one of the most consistent performers on tour over the past decade but is still chasing an elusive Grand Slam.

The second seed plays Frenchman Quentin Halys in the night session.

“I’m happy where I am, I’m feeling confident in my game,” Zverev said after dispatching an off-colour Tomas Machac in his previous match.

Spain’s Rafael Jodar is another one to watch following his rapid rise in his first full year on tour. The 19-year-old takes on American Alex Michelsen for a place in the last 16.

Two-time losing French Open finalist Casper Ruud squares off against Tommy Paul.

Four-time women’s champion Iga Swiatek opens play Friday on Court Philippe Chatrier against Magda Linette in an all-Polish encounter.

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva, whose best Grand Slam result came when she made the semi-finals at Roland Garros two years ago, is also in action against Czech 27th seed Marie Bouzkova.

Karolina Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, faces Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann.

Rome champion Elina Svitolina takes on Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch, who is through to the third round of a major for the first time at the age of 31.

Marta Kostyuk, another Ukrianian with a WTA-1000 level trophy to her name this season after winning in Madrid, goes up against Swiss player Viktorija Golubic.