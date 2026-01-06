Djokovic withdraws from Australian Open warm-up in Adelaide

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week’s Australian Open warm-up tournament in Adelaide to focus on being ready for the year’s first Grand Slam at Melbourne Park.

The 24-times major champion, who won the Adelaide International in 2023, made the announcement in a statement on social media.

“To all my fans in Adelaide, unfortunately I’m not quite physically ready to compete in the Adelaide International next week,” the 38-year-old Serbian said.

“It’s personally very disappointing to me, as I have such great memories of winning the title there.

“My focus is now on my preparation for the Australian Open and I look forward to arriving in Melbourne soon and seeing all the tennis fans in Australia.”

Djokovic will be bidding for an 11th Australian Open crown and record 25th Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park. The tournament runs from January 18 to February 1.