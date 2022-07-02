DNA samples of suspects match in train gang-rape case

KARACHI: The result of DNA tests of three suspects held for their involvement in the Bahauddin Zakariya Express train gang rape case matched with the victim, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the Karachi police have formally submitted a challan to Karachi City Court during the hearing of the Bahauddin Zakariya Express gang rape case.

The Railways police had detained the manager and four ticket-checkers of Bahaudin Zakria Express for allegedly sexually assaulting a female passenger on May 27.

The police said the chemical analysis reports of three suspects, who were serving as ticket checkers, have matched with the victim.

As per the challan, the woman on May 27 boarded the train from Multan station to Karachi without a ticket but later got one on the train.

Ticket-checker Zahid offered the victim a seat in the air-conditioned compartment of the train and demanded more money. “However, when the victim refused, the suspect started beating the woman and sexually assaulted her,” he added.

Later, another two suspects – Aaqib and Zohaib – also raped the helpless woman in the same compartment. The court has accepted the police challan against the three suspects.

It is pertinent to mention here that A 25-year-old woman was gang-raped on a train heading to Karachi from Multan on May 27.

The victim was on board the Bahaudin Zakaria Express when ticket-checkers and other staffers of a private firm subjected her to sexual assault, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Railways said in a statement.

