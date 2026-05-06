DO not buy these medicines, DRAP issues alert

LAHORE: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a rapid alert after several batches of two medicines commonly used in the treatment of cancer patients were found to be counterfeit and potentially dangerous to human health.

The DRAP has said it had identified two medicines circulating in the market as falsified, following the manufacturer of the medicines notifying regarding suspected batches of falsified oncology products IMFINZI (Durvalumab) Injection 500mg/10ml and ENHERTU 100 mg.

According to DRAP, specific batch numbers of these drugs were found to be severely hazardous for human health and manufactured outside registered pharmaceutical facilities.

The investigation found that the Batch ASCB of IMFINZI 500mg/10ml was found to be falsified, and the manufacturer also confirmed that it was never issued/manufactured by the company.

In addition, the Batch DK1262 of ENHERTU® 100 mg was found to be counterfeit; the medicine is also used to treat several types of cancer.

The Regulatory Field Force of DRAP and Provincial Drug Control Departments has been directed to conduct surveillance activities throughout the supply chain to confiscate the falsified products.

DRAP has also cautioned consumers not to use the mentioned batches of these drugs and to report the incident to the DRAP.