LAHORE: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued an emergency alert after several commonly used medicines were found to be counterfeit and potentially dangerous to human health.

The DRAP has said it had identified six medicines circulating in Punjab, a province of Pakistan, that failed laboratory testing and were declared either fake or substandard.

According to DRAP, specific batch numbers of these drugs were found to be severely hazardous for human health and manufactured outside registered pharmaceutical facilities.

Officials have ordered their immediate removal from the market and the confiscation of the stock of those batches.

Among the counterfeited products are eye drops used to treat glaucoma, identified as “Glantrim”.

According to DRAP, the Batch No LZ010K of Glantrim was found to be substandard, and its use could potentially pose a serious risk to vision.

Various batches of three other medicines related to pregnancy and women’s health have also been declared forged by DRAP.

In addition, the Batch No HH003L of an antifungal drug known as “TerbidermForte Tablet” was found to be spurious, raising concerns about ineffective treatment of infections.

An injection used in hormone therapy and tissue repair has similarly been identified as fake.

DRAP has directed all provincial drug inspectors to seize all available stock of these medicines from medical stores, pharmacies and distributors across the region.

The public was also advised to check batch numbers and DRAP registration details. People are also encouraged to report any suspected counterfeit products to the authorities.