DO NOT BUY THESE MEDICINES - Punjab issues alert

The Directorate of Drugs Control Punjab has issued an alert regarding multiple batches of medicines declared adulterated and substandard.

According to the Directorate, the Drug Testing Laboratories Punjab have identified several batches of medicines as adulterated and substandard and have directed the manufacturers to issue a “recall alert.”

The Drug Testing Laboratories Punjab stated that they identified three medicines circulating in Punjab that failed laboratory tests. The identified medicines include:

Infusion GEE-Sol (NS) 1000 mL (Sodium Chloride 0.9% w/v), Reg. No. 080418, Batch No. 26A025, Expiry Date: Dec 2027 declared substandard. Infusion GEE-Sol RL 500 mL (Compound Sodium Lactate), Reg. No. 080910, Batch No. 25MM264, Expiry Date: Nov 2027 also declared substandard. Injection Neudex 1 mL (Dexamethasone Sodium Phosphate equivalent to Dexamethasone Phosphate 4 mg/mL), Reg. No. 042943, Batch No. DX062, Expiry Date: Oct 2027 declared adulterated.

The manufacturer, market authorization holder, and distributor have also been directed to initiate the recall of the concerned batches from the market, provide the complete distribution trail, and upload the “Recall Assessment Form” on the DRAP website.

All drug field formations in Punjab have been instructed to increase surveillance within the supply chains and take regulatory action in accordance with the applicable laws and rules under the Drugs Act 1976 and DRAP Act 2012.

The public is advised to stop using the above-mentioned batches immediately, as they may pose a health risk.