Do not harass Baloch protesters; court tells authorities

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday barred the authorities in the federal capital from removing the Baloch protestors sitting outside the National Press Club, ARY News reported.

The Baloch protestors filed a petition in the IHC against the ‘harassing’ of Islamabad police with the protesters.

The IHC, responding to the plea, issued an order and barred the police from removing Baloch Family members who were sitting outside the National Press Club.

The court emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of individuals engaged in peaceful protests and directed the police authorities not to ‘harass’ the people sitting outside the National Press Club.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 05 and directed the Deputy Commissioner and SSP Operations to appear personally in court on January 5, addressing the matter in their individual capacities.

During a press conference, the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that the issue of Baloch families from Balochistan was being projected in negative and in sharp contrast to realities as Balochs were standing with the state of Pakistan.

Responding to different media queries during his visit to the Business Facilitation Center, the prime minister said that terrorists and armed militants had been involved in the killing of people of Balochistan.

“They were killing doctors, lawyers, and teachers, “Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar stated.

He reassured them that the state would fight with them with all force as they could not be given license to kill people.

The prime minister, referring to criticism by a section of the media, said that the government was not fighting with the Baloch families and regretted that efforts were made to spread confusion and mingle things together.

The issue of families of Balochs had been blown out of proportion, he said, adding that these terrorists had been taking money and funding from RAW and killing people in the province.