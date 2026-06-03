Do not use these syringes, DRAP issues alert

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has declared several batches of auto-disable syringes manufactured by six companies as substandard and issued a medical product alert.

In a statement, the DRAP has said 3ml and 5ml auto-disable syringes failed to meet required quality standards.

The decision was based on testing carried out by the Central Drugs Laboratory in Karachi, which found that three sampled batches of three syringes manufactured by three international companies did not comply with auto-disable functionality requirements.

According to the DRAP, the substandard batches include products from manufacturers based in China, Egypt, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Among them are Jiangxi Fenglin Medical Appliances (3cc syringes), Medila Elwakia International Company, Egypt, 5ml syringes, and Shandong Care Medical, China, 3ml syringes batches, along with other local and international suppliers declared substandard.

DRAP said the affected syringes could potentially be reused due to faults in the auto-disable mechanism, posing a serious public health risk.

It cautioned that improper or repeated use of syringes can lead to the transmission of life-threatening infections, including hepatitis and HIV. Provinces should take steps to

DRAP has banned the sale and use of the affected batches and instructed provincial health authorities to take immediate action to remove them from the market.

Manufacturers, importers, and distributors have also been directed to recall the identified products.