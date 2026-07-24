DO NOT use this medicine: Punjab issues recall alert

The Punjab government has issued an alert against the use of a batch of the antihistamine Pabzine 10mg (Cetirizine Dihydrochloride) following the provincial drug testing laboratory has declared the product is adulterated.

According to a public notice issued by the Directorate of Drugs Control Punjab (DDCP), the recall follows findings by the Drug Testing Laboratory, Punjab.

The recall applies to batch P04 of Pabzine 10mg (Cetirizine Dihydrochloride) 10mg, which has an expiry date of December 2028.

It has also been instructed that the manufacturer and distributors immediately remove the affected batch from pharmacies and other points of sale.

Authorities have also been directed to trace the product’s distribution, provide the complete distribution, and submit corrective and preventive action plans to the relevant drug inspectors.

Healthcare providers, pharmacies, wholesalers, and distributors have been told to stop dispensing the affected batch and report their remaining stock to local drug inspectors.

Regulatory officials have also been instructed to strengthen surveillance across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The government has cautioned consumers that use of the above-mentioned medicine may pose a health risk.