Mehreen Jabbar has treated fans with a lighthearted glimpse behind the camera of Doctor Bahu as she shared a funny behind-the-scenes clip featuring Kubra Khan and Shuja Asad during the shoot of an intense scene.

The director posted the video on social media, highlighting what she described as “the most serious scene” from the drama, which unexpectedly turned into a moment of laughter on set.

The clip featured Kubra as Sania and Shuja as Salman as well as Marina Khan, Syed Mohammad Ahmed (Sania’s parent) and Bakhtawar Mazhar as Saeeda Phopo all present on set.

The cast can be seen struggling to maintain their composure while filming the intense scene, repeatedly breaking into laughter between takes, making the behind-the-scenes moment lighthearted and fun despite the serious nature of the sequence.

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In the clip, Shuja Asad could be seen quickly switching to a serious expression when the camera rolls, only to break into laughter again moments later.

“The most serious scene with the most unserious actors and directors,” Mehreen Jabbar playfully wrote along the video.

The scene in question originally aired in Episode 20 of the drama, where tensions escalate as Dr Shahnawaz asks Sania’s parents to take her home after she becomes involved in exposing a corruption case linked to him.

Written by Sanam Mehdi Zaryab, Doctor Bahu airs on ARY Digital every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM.