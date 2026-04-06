Doctor’s four-day-old body found from hospital parking area

LAHORE: The body of a doctor, identified as Dr Ahmad Latif, was discovered in his car in the parking area of Lahore Children’s Hospital, ARY News reported on Monday, citing authorities.

According to details, Dr Latif was associated with the hospital’s haematology department. His vehicle had reportedly remained parked for four days without being checked by anyone.

Sources revealed that certain drugs were also recovered near the body. Despite his continuous absence from duty for four days, no immediate concerns were raised.

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In response to the incident, the hospital administration has constituted a four-member inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

The committee will be headed by Professor Dr Saima Farhan, with Dr Ali Abuzar, Dr Hafiz Atif Nazir, and Dr Ayesha Khanam as members. The committee has been tasked with submitting its report within 24 hours into the incident.

Earlier, the skeleton of a woman who went missing around 30 years ago was discovered during excavation work in Orangi Town area of Karachi.

The remains were identified as Mumtaz Begum, who had been missing since 1994.

Her daughter, Asma, filed a murder case against her stepfather, Farid Alam, alleging that he killed her mother and buried her inside the house.