Doctor recalls treating Johnny Depp’s ‘finger’ severed by Amber Heard

David Kipper – the current doctor of Johnny Depp and former physician of his ex-wife Amber Heard, told the court that he remember treating the actor’s severed finger after an alleged fight with his wife Heard, who then threw a vodka bottle at him.

For those unversed, Depp previously claimed that Heard in 2015 threw a large glass vodka bottle at him which hit the countertop where his hand was resting and thus caused his finger to ‘shatter, ultimately severing his fingertip’.

“I had to have three surgeries to reconstruct my finger and contracted MRSA three times,” Depp recorded the statement during the initial declaration of the ongoing $50 million defamation lawsuit filed by him against his former wife Heard. “I feared that I would lose my finger, my arm, and my life.”

Dr. Kipper – who initially said he was unaware of the cause of injury in 2015 – when questioned about his text conversation with Depp claiming ‘the actor had cut his own finger’, said, “I think that’s what it said, yes.”

Moreover, Kipper also revealed that the actor told the ER doctor that he had cut his own finger with a knife. As per the doctor, no injuries were found on Heard at that time, while a chef found Depp’s fingertip in the Kitchen area.

As per Kipper’s testimony, there was blood around the home and a broken glass was noticed, however, no bloodstains were found on the glass specifically.

Furthermore, a text message sent by Depp to Dr.Kipper unveiled at the Virginia court has Heard accused of being ‘desperate for fame’.

“She’s so desperate for success and fame. That’s probably why I was acquired, mate,” the actor wrote to Kipper. “She has hammered me with what a sad old man has been I am. I’m so very sad.”

It is pertinent to mention, Depp and Heard headed back to court earlier this month for their blockbuster defamation case revolving around allegations of spousal abuse.

