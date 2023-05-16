Doctor saves boy from drowning in Kotri Barrage

HYDERABAD: A brave doctor saved the life of a boy who was drowning in the Kotri Barrage Hyderabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, Dr Matiur Rahman who is posted in Liaqat Medical University Hospital, risked his own life and saved the life of a youth who was drowning in Kotri Barrage.

He said that many people gathered when they saw the boy drowning but no one tried to save him. He stopped his car and jumped from the Kotri Barrage bridge to save the youth’s life.

After seeing his bravery the staff of Kotri Barrage also helped him. The doctor said that when he jumped in the water the youth was taking his last breaths but he saved him. He added that the boy is 35 years old and he is shifted to hospital for the first aid.

