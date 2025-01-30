VIDEO: Doctor busy scrolling Instagram as woman dies of heart attack

A doctor has been accused of scrolling Instagram reels on duty as an elderly woman died of a heart attack in front of him at the hospital.

The shocking incident reportedly happened at a hospital in Mainpuri of India’s Uttar Pradesh state and has shaken the nation, according to Indian media outlets.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows a woman, identified as Pravesh Kumari, being put on a table as she cries in agony.

The doctor is seen instructing the nurses to help the woman and goes on to use his cell phone.

Minutes later, the woman lost her life as she suffered a heart attack, with the doctor still being seated and allegedly watching Instagram reels.

Following the death of the woman, her son Gurusharan claimed that the doctor ignored the family’s repeated pleas for help as his mother suffered a heart attack.

VIDEO DISCRETION IS ADVISED:

“When my mother’s condition worsened, we created a scene out of desperation. Annoyed, Dr Sengar finally got up but, instead of helping, he slapped me in frustration. By then, my mother had already died,” Gurusharan told Indian media outlets.

Following the incident, the local authorities deployed a heavy contingent of police at the hospital while the hospital‘s Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Madan Lal also arrived at the scene.

“CCTV footage is being checked. If the allegations are found to be true, strict departmental action will be taken against the doctor,” he said in a statement to the media.