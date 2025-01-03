Female doctor allegedly ‘assaults’ young man after marriage refusal

GHOTKI: A startling incident in Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki, has ignited a frenzy on social media where a 50-year-old female doctor is accused of violently attacking a young man after he refused her marriage proposal, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the female doctor cut the young man’s tongue and injured his eyes during the altercation. The incident came into light when a video of the assaulted young man went viral online, drawing widespread attention and concern.

In response, SSP Ghotki Dr Samiullah Soomro promptly took notice of the incident and filed a case against the woman doctor.

In a twist to the case, the woman doctor also visited the police station to lodge her own complaints. She accused the young man of harassment and blackmail, asserting that they had been long-time friends.

According to her, the conflict began when the young man declined her marriage proposal. Following their disagreement, she claims that the young man continued to blackmail her, threatening to upload her photos and videos on social media platforms.

SSP Ghotki stated that the investigation would be carried out based on the statements and evidence provided by both parties involved. He also mentioned that the decision to file a case against the woman doctor was made at her request.

Police officials assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted to uncover the truth and ensure that justice is served.

Back on 12 December 2024, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) successfully dismantled a blackmailing ring involved in creating and distributing inappropriate videos of women to extort money.

According to reports, the key suspect, identified as Zainul Abideen Shah, was arrested from a private hotel in Karachi. The accused, reportedly a social media worker, allegedly threatened a couple with releasing their private videos online unless a hefty sum was paid.

Investigations revealed that the group included self-proclaimed journalists and operators of dummy newspapers, who used unethical content to blackmail individuals.

FIA’s lead investigator, Tariq Lashari, disclosed that the suspect had also blackmailed a woman who had left her phone for repairs. Instead of fixing it, the accused stole personal photos and demanded money, threatening to leak the images online.

The group had previously targeted a female doctor in a similar scheme, prompting swift action from FIA’s cybercrime unit. The FIA has seized the suspect’s mobile phones, which contain incriminating evidence, including photos already circulated on social media.