FIA busts blackmailing ring targeting women

HYDERABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has successfully dismantled a blackmailing ring involved in creating and distributing inappropriate videos of women to extort money, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the key suspect, identified as Zainul Abideen Shah, was arrested from a private hotel in Karachi. The accused, reportedly a social media worker, allegedly threatened a couple with releasing their private videos online unless a hefty sum was paid.

Investigations revealed that the group included self-proclaimed journalists and operators of dummy newspapers, who used unethical content to blackmail individuals.

FIA’s lead investigator, Tariq Lashari, disclosed that the suspect had also blackmailed a woman who had left her phone for repairs. Instead of fixing it, the accused stole personal photos and demanded money, threatening to leak the images online.

The group has previously targeted a female doctor in a similar scheme, prompting swift action from FIA’s cybercrime unit. The FIA has seized the suspect’s mobile phones, which contain incriminating evidence, including photos already circulated on social media.

In other news, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on December 11 initiated a large-scale operation against social media activists involved in spreading fake propaganda across the country.

According to reports, this operation, led by the FIA Cybercrime Wing, had resulted in multiple arrests and the registration of numerous FIRs in various regions.

According to FIA officials, the Cybercrime Wing in Punjab arrested 26 individuals and registered 66 FIRs across districts, including Lahore. Islamabad’s Cybercrime Wing was also active, registering 51 FIRs in its jurisdiction.

In Multan, FIA operations led to the arrest of 14 individuals and the registration of over 30 cases. Meanwhile, Karachi saw 16 FIRs registered, Sukkur recorded four, and Hyderabad registered five cases. FIA Quetta reported the registration of three FIRs during the ongoing operation.

Overall, the FIA has arrested 30 social media activists across the country for their involvement in propagating fake news and inciting propaganda.

Officials emphasised the importance of combating misinformation to maintain national harmony and order.