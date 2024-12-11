FIA arrests multiple social media activists across Pakistan

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated a large-scale operation against social media activists involved in spreading fake propaganda across the country, ARY News reported.

According to reports, this operation, led by the FIA Cybercrime Wing, has resulted in multiple arrests and the registration of numerous FIRs in various regions.

According to FIA officials, the Cybercrime Wing in Punjab has arrested 26 individuals and registered 66 FIRs across districts, including Lahore. Islamabad’s Cybercrime Wing has also been active, registering 51 FIRs in its jurisdiction.

In Multan, FIA operations led to the arrest of 14 individuals and the registration of over 30 cases. Meanwhile, Karachi saw 16 FIRs registered, Sukkur recorded four, and Hyderabad registered five cases. FIA Quetta reported the registration of three FIRs during the ongoing operation.

Overall, the FIA has arrested 30 social media activists across the country for their involvement in propagating fake news and inciting propaganda.

Officials emphasised the importance of combating misinformation to maintain national harmony and order.

Earlier, Parliamentary Secretary Sajid Mehdi told the National Assembly (NA) that as many as 86,000 SIMs have been blocked for anti-state activities.

He was responding to a call-to-attention notice regarding the spread of fake news on social media platforms in the National Assembly by Asiya Naz Tanoli.

Parliamentary Secretary Sajid Mehdi admitted that the government had blocked the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to curb misinformation, adding that 86,000 SIMs have also been blocked over anti-state activities.

He told the NA house that amendments to the Electronic Crimes Act are expected soon to strengthen regulations against fake news.

Mr. Mehdi also confirmed that VPN usage has also been restricted to control the flow of misinformation.

“A task force has been established under the Prime Minister’s directive to tackle fake news. Awareness campaigns are being extended to universities, colleges, and schools.”

Mehdi contrasted Pakistan’s approach to fake news with international practices, stating: “Globally, fake news is not given as much importance, and there is greater freedom of expression.”

The parliamentary secretary said that proactive measures against fake news are challenging worldwide, but the government is committed to mitigating its impact.

On the other hand, the FIA Cybercrime Wing had officially been granted authority to take action against crimes committed on social media platforms, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of IT on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the National Cybercrimes and Investigation Agency’s rules have been annulled, and its powers have been transferred to the FIA Cybercrime Wing again.