86,000 SIMs blocked over anti-Pakistan activities, NA told

ISLAMABAD: As many as 86,000 SIMs have been blocked for anti-state activities, Parliamentary Secretary Sajid Mehdi told the National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday.

He was responding to a call-to-attention notice regarding the spread of fake news on social media platforms in the National Assembly by Asiya Naz Tanoli.

Parliamentary Secretary Sajid Mehdi admitted that the government had blocked the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to curb misinformation, adding that 86,000 SIMs have also been blocked over anti-state activities.

He told the NA house that amendments to the Electronic Crimes Act are expected soon to strengthen regulations against fake news.

Mr. Mehdi also confirmed that VPN usage has also been restricted to control the flow of misinformation.

Read more: FIA cybercrime wing gets powers to act against social media offences

“A task force has been established under the Prime Minister’s directive to tackle fake news. Awareness campaigns are being extended to universities, colleges, and schools.”

Mehdi contrasted Pakistan’s approach to fake news with international practices, stating: “Globally, fake news is not given as much importance, and there is greater freedom of expression.”

The parliamentary secretary said that proactive measures against fake news are challenging worldwide, but the government is committed to mitigating its impact.

On the other hand, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing has officially been granted authority to take action against crimes committed on social media platforms, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of IT on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the National Cybercrimes and Investigation Agency’s rules have been annulled, and its powers have been transferred to the FIA Cybercrime Wing again.