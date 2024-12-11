FIA cybercrime wing gets powers to act against social media offences

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing has officially been granted authority to take action against crimes committed on social media platforms, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of IT on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the National Cybercrimes and Investigation Agency’s rules have been annulled, and its powers have been transferred to the FIA Cybercrime Wing again.

The National Cybercrimes and Investigation Agency was established in 2023, but its responsibilities will now be managed by the FIA.

It is to be noted that the government of Pakistan has decided to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) to tackle the spread of false information and fearmongering on social media, with penalties including imprisonment and fines.

Read more: UC chairman arrested for anti-state social media posts

According to reports, any content that targets national institutions or individuals, or spreads fear, will be removed in Pakistan.

Read more: Social media misinformation to be tackled by new law

A draft proposal suggests the establishment of a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), which will have the authority to block or remove social media content.

As per the new amendment to PECA, the DRPA authority will have the power to issue orders to remove content targeting law enforcement agencies or individuals. It will also be responsible for removing content that spreads hatred against the state of Pakistan and its institutions.