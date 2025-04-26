Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

SWAT: An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its surrounding areas on Saturday, ARY News reported quoting the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

The earthquake’s depth was recorded at 130 kilometers, with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush Mountain range.

Tremors were felt across Swat Mingora, Lower Dir, Chitral and adjoining regions, causing brief panic among residents. However, no immediate reports of damage or casualties were received.

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale jolted major cities in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported quoting PMD.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the epicenter was located in the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, with a depth of 94 kilometers.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Lower Dir, Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Swabi, Swat, Sargodha, Chiniot, Kotli in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit, and surrounding areas.

In Punjab, cities including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Sahiwal, Pindi Bhattian, and Toba Tek Singh also experienced the quake. No immediate reports of damage or casualties were recorded.

On April 12, an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad and cities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi Swat, Mansehra, Swabi, Mardan, Lakki Marwat and other KP cities.

The tremors were also felt in Karak, Chiniot, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala. Sangla Hill, Safdarabad, Pindi Battian and Attock.