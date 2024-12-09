UC chairman arrested for anti-state social media posts

HYDERABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Union Council (UC) chairman in Hyderabad for posting against state institutions on social media.

As per details, FIA arrested Shakib Qaimkhani, chairman Union Council 115 in Shah Latif Town, for doing anti-state propaganda.

According to FIA, Shakib Qaimkhani consistently shared posts on social media platforms targeting state institutions. A cybercrime case has been registered against him.

Sources have claimed over a dozen people have been booked for anti-state posts on social media platforms.

It is to be noted that the government of Pakistan has decided to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) to tackle the spread of false information and fearmongering on social media, with penalties including imprisonment and fines.

According to reports, any content that targets national institutions or individuals, or spreads fear, will be removed in Pakistan.

A draft proposal suggests the establishment of a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), which will have the authority to block or remove social media content.

As per the new amendment to PECA, the DRPA authority will have the power to issue orders to remove content targeting law enforcement agencies or individuals. It will also be responsible for removing content that spreads hatred against the state of Pakistan and its institutions.