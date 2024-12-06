Seven more booked for ‘propaganda’ against state on social media

Seven more people have been booked for allegedly engaging in anti-state propaganda and spreading false narratives via social media platforms, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting sources.

The accused, identified as Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Junaid, Sheikh Muhammad Ehsan, and others, were reportedly using WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter) to disseminate propaganda.

Authorities have confirmed that efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects.

This development follows the registration of cases against 12 individuals a day earlier, whose identities have also been confirmed, according to sources.

It is to be noted that the government of Pakistan has decided to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) to tackle the spread of false information and fearmongering on social media, with penalties including imprisonment and fines.

According to reports, any content that targets national institutions or individuals, or spreads fear, will be removed in Pakistan.

A draft proposal suggests the establishment of a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), which will have the authority to block or remove social media content.

As per the new amendment to PECA, the DRPA authority will have the power to issue orders to remove content targeting law enforcement agencies or individuals. It will also be responsible for removing content that spreads hatred against the state of Pakistan and its institutions.

Those deliberately spreading false information, fear, and insecurity will face fines, with penalties including up to 5 years in prison, a fine of up to Rs 1 million, or both.