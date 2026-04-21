Doctor Shot Dead in Front of Wife Near Karachi’s Metropole

KARACHI: Unidentified assailants shot and killed a doctor in front of his wife at Shahrah-e-Faisal near Metropole, ARY News reported.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Dr. Sarang. His body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for legal formalities.

Police officials stated that the assailants, who were in a car, intercepted a rickshaw carrying the couple.

The gunmen opened fire on the doctor before fleeing the scene. The attack took place in full view of the victim’s wife.

The deceased was reportedly traveling home from Cantt Station with his wife when the incident occurred.

Dr. Sarang was a physician at a private hospital and resided in the vicinity of the Karachi Press Club.

Authorities confirmed that an investigation is underway, examining the incident from various angles to determine the motive behind the targeted killing.

Earlier, Inspector General (IG) Sindh Javed Alam Odho has taken stern notice of the rising number of robbery incidents across Karachi, ARY News reported.

The IG has sought a detailed report on all recent robberies from Additional IG Karachi, Azad Khan. He emphasized that strict measures must be implemented to control and prevent street crimes.

Furthermore, he instructed the formation of specialized police teams to promptly arrest suspects involved in these incidents.

Javed Alam Odho directed all Zonal Deputy IGs (DIGs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to accelerate intelligence-based operations against criminal elements.

The IG also ordered enhancements to police patrolling and the snap-checking system.

He directed officials to identify crime “hotspots” and ensure they are placed under special surveillance.

To prevent further incidents, the IG stated that the force must leverage modern technology, including increased CCTV monitoring.

Additionally, he urged the police force to redress public complaints promptly and improve emergency response times.

“The law and order situation must not be allowed to deteriorate at any cost,” he stressed.