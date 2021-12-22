Watch: Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness teaser goes viral

The teaser of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has gone viral.

The teaser of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has received millions of views within a few hours since it was posted on social media platforms.

“The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.” Watch the official teaser for Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/EfrC8sK7t4 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 22, 2021

The film sees Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olson reprising their leading roles of superheroes Dr. Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch respectively.

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/AycwreZ9fd — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 22, 2021

Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez, Soo Cole and Soo Cole are part of the cast as well.

Sam Raimi has directed the film which is expected to release on May 6, 2022. It is based on the Marvel comics by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be the fifth film to be released as part of Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4. It began with the release of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It will be followed by Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 along with Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!