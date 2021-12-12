Doctor commits suicide by ingesting poison with saline

HYDERABAD, Telangana: A doctor has reportedly committed suicide by ingesting poison with saline in Hyderabad city of India’s Telangana state.

A doctor named Dr Badvelu Rajkumar aged 29 has committed suicide by ingesting poison with saline. The deceased medic was belonging to the Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh state.

According to Indian media reports, the medic was living alone in a rented house in Bikeguda and working as a doctor in a private hospital.

Before committing suicide, he reportedly called a friend on Friday and complained he was not feeling well. His friend called him back but he did not receive any response from the medic and then informed another doctor Srikanth.

The medic was later taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The report added that saline was found to be poisoned. The deceased doctor’s father registered a case regarding his son’s death.

