Doctors bar Nawaz Sharif from travelling

LAHORE: Doctors have stopped Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from traveling and going to public places as he was suffering from various ailments and needed more precaution.

According to details, the latest medical reports of PML-N leader Main Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC). A three-page report was submitted by Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Amjad Pervez.

In the medical report, the doctors stopped Ex-Prime Minister from traveling and said that Sharif should avoid going to public places because of coronavirus. The former prime minister is suffering from various diseases, more caution is needed.

The medical report said that former prime minister should stay close to his treatment center in London, he needs intensive care, the team is taking care of him under the supervision of senior doctors.

According to the medical report, the blood supply to Nawaz Sharif’s heart is decreasing and he is being treated in London by doctors who know his medical history.

The former prime minister is advised to remain near to his place from where he is being treated.

Medical reports released by Dr. David R. Lawrence on July 8, reports that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister has diabetes, hypertension, heart disease.