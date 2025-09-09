Dodgers lose no-hit bid in ninth during win over Rockies

Two days after coming within one out of a no-hitter, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost another no-hit bid in the ninth inning on Monday before finishing off a 3-1 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies.

Tyler Glasnow struck out 11 over seven no-hit, one-run innings and Blake Treinen followed with a hitless eighth before Tanner Scott allowed a leadoff double to Ryan Ritter in the ninth.

Scott finished off the victory, while recording his 21st save.

Struggling on offense themselves, the Dodgers finally broke through on a game-tying double from Freddie Freeman in the sixth inning. Los Angeles got a go-ahead two-run single from Mookie Betts in the seventh off Angel Chivilli (1-5).

Yoshinobu Yamamoto nearly pulled off the no-heat feat at Baltimore on Saturday before he allowed a two-out homer in the ninth inning to Jackson Holliday. It was the first of four runs for the Orioles, who rallied for a 4-3 victory.

Glasnow’s effort had its own complications after he gave up a run in the second inning on a walk to Jordan Beck, a stolen base and consecutive fly balls from Ezequiel Tovar and Kyle Farmer.

The Dodgers did not have a hit against Rockies right-hander Chase Dollander until a single from Michael Conforto in the fifth inning. They got their first run in the sixth on walks to Ben Rortvedt and Shohei Ohtani followed by a one-out RBI double from Freddie Freeman for a 1-1 tie.

The Dodgers didn’t even announce Glasnow as their starter until Monday. He was scheduled to pitch Friday at Baltimore but was a late scratch due to a sore back.

Los Angeles maintained its one-game lead in the National League West over the San Diego Padres after losing five times on a six-game road trip to Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

Glasnow recorded 11 strikeouts and two walks while throwing 105 pitches.

The Rockies saw first baseman Warming Bernabel depart in the second inning following a head injury when he ran into the netting along the stands while chasing a foul ball.

Dollander departed with an undisclosed injury in the sixth inning after the walk to Rortvedt. Ohtani walked against Juan Mejia before Freeman bounced a double over the head of Farmer at first base.

Dollander threw five innings and permitted one run on one hit and two walks. He struck out five.

There have been no no-hitters thrown in the major leagues this year.

The most recent Dodgers no-hitter was a combined effort by Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia and Adam Liberatore in a 4-0 win over the San Diego Padres on May 4, 2018, in Monterrey, Mexico.

The Rockies haven’t been held hitless since the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw fired a no-no in an 8-0 victory on June 18, 2014.