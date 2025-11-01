Does A$AP Rocky, Rihanna spark marriage rumours with ‘loving husband’ comment?

In a recent interview, the 37-year-old rapper, born Rakim Mayers, referred to himself as a “loving husband” while discussing family life with Rihanna and their three children: RZA,3, Riot, 2, and one-month-old Rocki.

“Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makers me really, really happy”, he shared with Perfect Magazine. He emphasized that fatherhood and creativity now shape his sense of purpose, stating, “That’s what honestly does get me going: being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be a artisan”.

Both Rocky and Rihanna, who is also 37, have hinted at their relationship status in the past. When asked by Elle last month if he was “ready to be a husband”, Rocky playfully responded, “How you know I’m not already a husband?” I’m still not gonna confirm it.

The couple, who began dating in 2020 after years of friendship and musical collaboration, first sparked engagement rumors in 2022 when Rihanna was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. They welcomed their son RZA in May 2022, followed by Riot in August 2023 and their daughter Rocki Irish Mayers on September 13.