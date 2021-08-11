WATCH: Dog helps women to push their car out of flood water

A dog has been filmed helping two women to safety after their car got stuck in floodwater in Glasgow as netizens hailed it after the video was shared on social media.

The short clip shared on social media shows the canine teaming up with the owner to push the car to safety in Scotland where flash floods have hit parts of the country.

The woman seen in the video is Lori Gillies. Just as she started pushing the car out of flooded waters, her dog Puck swam around, moved over to the car, and put his paws onto the back of the vehicle.

Gillies shared the short clip on Facebook and wrote that it was shot by a person named David Keel.

She wrote: “Just doing a good deed helping this car and its owners get to drier land. Someone has filmed it and sent it to their pal, who sent it to my friend who sent it to me. Puck really is the best dog in the whole wide world.”