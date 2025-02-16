DOGE to PKR: Conversion rate; February 16, 2025

Cryptocurrencies including Dogecoin (DOGE) have grown to be among the most alluring investment opportunities over time, and this article shows the most recent price in Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Significant changes in the exchange prices of several digital currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP), were seen in the cryptocurrency market on February 16, 2025.

These updates give a summary of the most current developments and trends in the cryptocurrency space by showing the most recent prices in the US dollar (USD) and Pakistani rupee (PKR) markets.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price in PKR

At 5:35 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on February 16, 2025, one Dogecoin is worth PKR 75.64 on the open exchange market. The Dogecoin rate has been computed and contrasted with the closing rate of PKR 75.54 on February 15, 2025.

On February 16, 2025, at 5:35 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), Dogecoin’s value in US dollars (USD) is $0.27 on the open exchange market. The Dogecoin rate has been computed and contrasted with the closing rate of $0.27 on February 15, 2025.

Dogecoin: What is it?

A decentralized digital money, sometimes referred to as a cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE) was developed in December 2013 as a joke or parody. Australian software developer Jackson Palmer and Portland, Oregon, programmer Billy Markus established it.

With a comical dog mascot, the Shiba Inu, Dogecoin was originally designed to be a lighthearted substitute for Bitcoin. But in spite of its humorous beginnings, Dogecoin soon attracted a sizable and vibrant community, with many investors and users treating it seriously.

All data and information are provided only for educational purposes. The data has not been utilized for trading, nor has any financial, investing, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice been provided.

It is best to confirm the pricing with your broker or financial representative before making any deals. The exchange rate is not a source of investment advice. Additionally, it is not recommended to buy, sell, or hold any securities or financial products.