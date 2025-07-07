DOGE to PKR: Conversion Rate; July 07, 2025

Cryptocurrency, commonly referred to as crypto, including Dogecoin (DOGE), is a form of digital or virtual currency that utilises cryptographic techniques to ensure the security of transactions. This article presents the most recent pricing information in Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Cryptocurrencies operate without the oversight of a central bank or regulatory authority, relying instead on a decentralised network that monitors transactions and generates new units.

On July 07, 2025, the cryptocurrency market experienced notable fluctuations in the values of various currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP). This update provides a brief overview of the latest trends and developments in the cryptocurrency sector, highlighting the most recent price points in both US dollars (USD) and Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price in PKR

As of 1:35 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on July 07, 2025, the exchange rate for one Dogecoin (DOGE) is PKR 48.25 in the open market. This represents an increase from the closing rate of PKR 45.7 recorded on July 06, 2025.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price in USD

Simultaneously, as of 1:35 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on July 07, 2025, Dogecoin’s value in US dollars (USD) is $0.17, which remains unchanged from its closing price of $0.16 on July 06, 2025.

Note: The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as trading or financial advice. It is advisable to confirm prices with your broker before making any transactions or investments. The exchange rate mentioned should not be considered investment advice, and no recommendations are made regarding the purchase, sale, or retention of any securities or financial products.



What is Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency, representing a digital currency. It was introduced in December 2013 by Australian software developer Jackson Palmer and programmer Billy Markus from Portland, Oregon, conceived as a lighthearted concept during a casual discussion.

Featuring the distinctive Shiba Inu dog logo, Dogecoin was originally intended as a humorous counterpart to Bitcoin.

However, it rapidly attracted a substantial and enthusiastic community, with numerous investors and users now treating it with seriousness.