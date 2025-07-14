DOGE to PKR: Conversion Rate; July 14, 2025

As of 2:05 PM (Pakistan Standard Time) on July 14, 2025, Dogecoin (Doge) is trading at PKR 59.09. This marks an increase from its previous closing rate of PKR 50.00 recorded on July 12, indicating an uncertain upward movement in the cryptocurrency’s value.

While Dogecoin’s price in US dollars (USD) stands at $0.20 on July 14 in the open market, compared to its closing rate of $0.21 on July 12, 2025.



Note: Dogecoin (Doge) prices are subject to significant volatility and may fluctuate rapidly. For accurate and up-to-date market information or financial guidance, please consult a qualified professional or a trusted exchange platform. We do not accept liability for any investment decisions made based on this information.

What is Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is a type of digital money that uses encryption (called cryptography) to secure transactions. Unlike traditional currencies issued by governments, it’s decentralised and typically runs on blockchain technology, allowing people to send, receive, or store value online without relying on banks.

Examples include Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple, Bitcoin, and many others, each with its own rules and use cases.



What is Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a type of cryptocurrency, a digital form of money. It was launched in December 2013 by Jackson Palmer, an Australian software developer, and Billy Markus, a programmer from Portland, Oregon, as a fun idea during a casual chat.

With its quirky Shiba Inu dog logo, this crypto was meant to be a lighthearted take on Bitcoin. Though it started as a joke, it quickly gained a big, enthusiastic following, with plenty of investors and users now taking it seriously.

Despite its humorous origins, the crypto has a passionate community and has even been used for charitable causes and crowdfunding efforts. Want to know how it compares to Bitcoin or how to get started with it? I can walk you through!