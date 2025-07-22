DOGE to PKR: Conversion Rate; July 22, 2025

As of 1:15 PM (Pakistan Standard Time) on July 22, 2025, Dogecoin (Doge) is valued at PKR 75.89. This reflects a decline from the previous closing rate of PKR 77.51 recorded on July 21, highlighting notable volatility in the cryptocurrency’s market performance.

As of July 22, Dogecoin’s price in US dollars (USD) is $0.27, reflecting an increase from the closing rate of $0.24 on July 21, 2025.

What is Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is a type of digital money that uses encryption (called cryptography) to secure transactions. Unlike traditional currencies issued by governments, it’s decentralised and typically runs on blockchain technology, allowing people to send, receive, or store value online without relying on banks.

What is Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a type of cryptocurrency, a digital form of money. It was launched in December 2013 by Jackson Palmer, an Australian software developer, and Billy Markus, a programmer from Portland, Oregon, as a fun idea during a casual chat.

With its quirky Shiba Inu dog logo, this crypto was meant to be a lighthearted take on Bitcoin. Though it started as a joke, it quickly gained a big, enthusiastic following, with plenty of investors and users now taking it seriously.

Despite its humorous origins, crypto has a passionate community and has even been used for charitable causes and crowdfunding efforts. Want to know how it compares to Bitcoin or how to get started with it? I can walk you through!

NOTE: Please note that the prices of Dogecoin (Doge) are highly volatile and can change rapidly. For precise and current market information or financial advice, it is recommended to consult a qualified professional or a reliable exchange platform. We cannot assume liability for any investment decisions made based on this information.