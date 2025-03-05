DOGE to PKR: Conversion rate; March 5, 2025

Cryptocurrency, commonly known as crypto such as Dogecoin (DOGE) is a form of currency that exists in digital or virtual form and uses cryptography to secure transactions. This article presents the latest price in Pakistani rupees (PKR).



Unlike traditional currencies, cryptocurrencies do not have a central issuing or regulating authority. Instead, they operate on a distributed system that records transactions and generates new units.

On March 5, 2025, there were notable fluctuations in the exchange rates of various digital currencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP), within the cryptocurrency market. This update offers concise details on the latest advancements and trends in the cryptocurrency sector, emphasising the most current prices in both US dollars (USD) and Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price in PKR

At 12:15 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on March 5, 2025, one Dogecoin is worth PKR 53.35 on the open exchange market. The Dogecoin rate has been computed and contrasted with the closing rate of PKR 55.62 on March 4, 2025.

On March 5, 2025, at 12:15 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), Dogecoin’s value in US dollars (USD) is $0.19 on the open exchange market. The Dogecoin rate has been computed and contrasted with the closing rate of $0.20 on March 4, 2025.

This information is not intended for trading or financial advice. Please confirm pricing with your broker before making transactions or investments. The exchange rate should not be considered investment advice, and buying, selling, or holding any securities or financial products is not recommended.

Dogecoin (DOGE): What is it?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a digital currency, commonly referred to as cryptocurrency. It was created in December 2013 by Australian software developer Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus, a programmer from Portland, Oregon, during a light-hearted discussion.

Featuring a playful Shiba Inu dog mascot, Dogecoin was intended as a carefree alternative to Bitcoin. Despite its humorous origins, Dogecoin rapidly attracted a large and engaged community, with many investors and users treating it with seriousness.