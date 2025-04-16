Dogecoin to PKR: Latest exchange rate; April 16, 2025

Cryptocurrency, often called as just crypto, including Dogecoin, is basically digital money that uses cryptography to keep things secure, as it does not have a central bank or government running the show.

Instead, it operates on a decentralised network that keeps track of transactions and generates new coins.

On April 16, 2025, the crypto market was buzzing with action. Coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP) saw some pretty noticeable price swings.

In the open exchange market on April 16, 2025, at 8:20 AM PST (Pakistan Standard Time), the value of one Dogecoin was recorded at PKR 43.66. The value of Dogecoin has been assessed and contrasted with the PKR 43.17 closing rate on April 15, 2025.

In US dollars, Dogecoin was sitting at $0.16 on April 16.

What is Dogecoin all about?

It’s a type of digital currency that kicked off in December 2013, created by two guys—Jackson Palmer, an Australian software developer, and Billy Markus, a programmer from Portland, Oregon.

During an informal chat, they devised it with the intention of it being a light-hearted variation of Bitcoin.

Dogecoin began as somewhat of a joke, featuring an adorable Shiba Inu dog mascot, but it quickly developed a massive following. Currently, it has numerous committed investors and users who are fully engaged in the DOGE craze.

This information is just for you to know what’s going on, not for trading or making financial decisions. Always double-check with your broker before jumping into any trades or investments, because these prices can change fast, and this isn’t meant to be investment advice or a nudge to buy or sell anything.