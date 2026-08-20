Doja Cat’s manager shares studio secret behind album ‘Scarlet’

Doja Cat produced one of her best works in just a short period of time, said Gordon Dillard.

According to Doja Cat’s longtime manager, Gordon Dillard revealed that the American rapper produced her best art piece in just a nick of time.

The manager shared that the Paint The Town Red hitmaker made her 2023 album, Scarlet, in just ten days. He further mentioned, “I watched her locked in the studio and produced three songs a day, not just hooks, like, songs! She was cooking. And she writes her own music. She had something to say. It was an obsession”.

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The comments took fans by surprise, who flocked to social media and shared their reactions and appreciation. One fan wrote, “that’s why Scarlet is her best work to date,” and another added, “oh she’s a genius. Great music does NOT take forever when you actually have something to say in 10 days, and she gave us a whole album??? Yeah, she was COOKING.”

A third chimed in, “oh Doja the talented star that you are,” and “the best female rap album this decade by far!! More applauded, “HELP that’s actually insanely impressive omg. like to create that many songs (of album quality) in a condensed timeframe like that…” while one joked, “lock her in that damn studio again i need her back.”