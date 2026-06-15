KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has issued latest mark-to-market currency rates for Monday, June 15, 2026, setting the pace for authorized dealers as the new week begins. The rupee has maintained its composure in the second half of June, with most major currencies sitting tight.

US Dollar (USD)

The dollar is going for 278.3114 PKR in the ready market today. It’s a minuscule dip from where it ended last week, but honestly, we are nit-picking here; the rupee has been glued to this 278-280 range for an eternity now. The 1-week forward stands at 278.7434, while the 1-year tenor is set at 292.9823. This rock-steady movement is entirely the SBP’s doing, and while it removes any nasty surprises for importers and exporters, it also removes any chance for pleasant ones.

Saudi Riyal (SAR)

The Kingdom’s riyal is valued at 74.1650 PKR today. It’s edged up slightly since last week, but that’s just a reflection of the dollar’s movement, as the SAR is pegged to the greenback. For the countless Pakistani workers sending remittances from the oil-rich lands of Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, this rate is a lifeline for their families back home. The 1-year forward at 77.8825 holds the usual, almost negligible, premium, so families in Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Swabi will continue to be oblivious to any significant shifts.

UAE Dirham (AED)

The Emirati dirham is changing hands for 75.7764 PKR for ready transactions today. It follows the dollar’s trajectory, as is expected from a pegged currency. The 1-year forward rate is at 79.8208, which is perfectly normal. Millions of Pakistani workers contribute to Dubai’s, Abu Dhabi’s, and Sharjah’s booming economies and their remittances continue to flow, providing their families back home a stable form of income.

Qatari Riyal (QAR)

Qatar’s riyal is trading at 76.3396 PKR today. The steady demand for riyals from the thousands of Pakistani workers engaged in Qatar’s construction and energy sector keeps the currency relatively stable. The 1-year forward at 80.3427 confirms the market’s expectation of the rupee’s steady depreciation.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)

The Kuwaiti dinar is holding strong at 906.6995 PKR in the spot market today. That’s practically the 907 mark, meaning that each dinar is equivalent to almost a thousand rupees. For the many Pakistani workers sending home a significant portion of their earnings from Kuwait, this exchange rate ensures their remittances are of considerable value. The 1-year forward rate of 961.2280 indicates a substantial premium, further emphasizing the dinar’s dominance against a slowly depreciating rupee.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD)

Bahrain’s currency is priced at 739.2156 PKR today. It has remained quite steady, merely mirroring the dollar’s minor fluctuations. The 1-year forward at 774.4708 suggests that this premium is likely to continue for the foreseeable future, a welcome situation for the established Pakistani community in Bahrain.

Australian Dollar (AUD)

The Aussie has rebounded to 196.7523 PKR today after a dip last week to just under 196. The small recovery seems linked to some positive developments in commodity prices. For Pakistani students studying in Australia or businesses importing from Down Under, this is a welcome bit of news. The 1-year forward rate is at 205.6762, implying further potential gains.

Canadian Dollar (CAD)

The loonie is currently trading at 199.1139 PKR, a slight decrease from its previous closing. It still maintains a small advantage over the Australian dollar. The large Pakistani diaspora in Canada, particularly in Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary, continues to ensure a steady flow of remittances. The 1-year forward rate of 212.8396 reinforces the current trend of gradual rupee weakening, a factor that students paying tuition fees in Canada will undoubtedly be monitoring closely.