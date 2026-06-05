Bahraini Dinar (BHD)

Bahrain’s dinar is sitting at 739.2966 PKR today. It’s another high-value Gulf currency that punches above its weight for remittance families. The 1-year forward at 769.3437 shows the market expects this premium to hold. The Pakistani community in Manama and beyond has deep roots, and this rate directly affects how far their money goes when it lands in a bank account in Karachi or Lahore.

Australian Dollar (AUD)

The Aussie dollar is at 198.5910 PKR today, which is a touch softer than where it was trading a couple of weeks ago. Commodity prices and what the Reserve Bank of Australia is up to both play into this. For Pakistani students in Sydney and Melbourne, or importers bringing in Australian goods, this rate sets the tone for their budgets. The 1-year forward at 206.1270 suggests the market sees some room for the AUD to firm up against the rupee over time.

Canadian Dollar (CAD)

The loonie is marked at 200.5053 PKR today, keeping a slight edge over the Aussie. Canada’s Pakistani diaspora — particularly in the Greater Toronto Area and Vancouver — keeps the CAD/PKR cross busy with remittance flows. The 1-year forward at 212.7762 points to gradual depreciation pressure on the rupee side. For families with kids studying in Canadian universities, every paisa counts, and this rate is their starting point.

Other Major Currencies