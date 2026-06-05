Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - June 5, 2026
- By Anjum Wahab -
- Jun 05, 2026
The US Dollar is trading at 278.4117 PKR in the ready market today. That’s pretty much where it has been hovering for weeks now — stuck in that 278–280 corridor that traders have grown used to.
The 1-week forward is barely higher at 278.8219, and even the 1-year tenor is sitting at 291.2735, suggesting the market isn’t expecting any dramatic moves anytime soon. For ordinary folks and businesses alike, this stability is a mixed bag — it keeps import costs predictable but also signals the central bank is keeping a tight leash on things.
Saudi Riyal (SAR)
The Saudi Riyal rate (SAR to PKR) is marked at 74.1561 PKR today. With millions of Pakistani workers sending money home from Saudi Arabia every month, this rate matters to a lot of households. The 1-year forward at 77.3964 shows a modest premium building up, which is pretty standard given the peg to the dollar. For families in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially, even a few paisas here and there add up when remittances come in.
UAE Dirham (AED)
The Emirati dirham rate (AED to PKR) is quoted at 75.8057 PKR for ready transactions. Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain massive sources of remittance flows, and the dirham’s rock-solid dollar peg means it moves in lockstep with the greenback. The 1-year forward at 79.3477 reflects that same gradual depreciation the market is pricing in across the board. Workers in Sharjah and Ajman will be watching this one closely as they plan their monthly transfers.
Qatari Riyal (QAR)
Qatar’s currency stands at 76.4282 PKR today. The Pakistani community there — busy in construction, services, and the energy sector — keeps a steady stream of riyals flowing back home. The rate has been steady, and the forward curve shows the same gentle upward slope you’d expect. Nothing dramatic, just the usual grind.
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
The Kuwaiti dinar is, as always, the big kahuna at 907.0261 PKR. That’s nearly a thousand rupees for a single dinar, which is why a remittance from Kuwait can go a long way for families back home. The 1-year forward is touching 955.1518, a chunky premium that reflects both the dinar’s strength and the rupee’s gradual drift. Pakistani workers in Kuwait have every reason to feel their earnings stretch further than most.
Bahraini Dinar (BHD)
Bahrain’s dinar is sitting at 739.2966 PKR today. It’s another high-value Gulf currency that punches above its weight for remittance families. The 1-year forward at 769.3437 shows the market expects this premium to hold. The Pakistani community in Manama and beyond has deep roots, and this rate directly affects how far their money goes when it lands in a bank account in Karachi or Lahore.
Australian Dollar (AUD)
The Aussie dollar is at 198.5910 PKR today, which is a touch softer than where it was trading a couple of weeks ago. Commodity prices and what the Reserve Bank of Australia is up to both play into this. For Pakistani students in Sydney and Melbourne, or importers bringing in Australian goods, this rate sets the tone for their budgets. The 1-year forward at 206.1270 suggests the market sees some room for the AUD to firm up against the rupee over time.
Canadian Dollar (CAD)
The loonie is marked at 200.5053 PKR today, keeping a slight edge over the Aussie. Canada’s Pakistani diaspora — particularly in the Greater Toronto Area and Vancouver — keeps the CAD/PKR cross busy with remittance flows. The 1-year forward at 212.7762 points to gradual depreciation pressure on the rupee side. For families with kids studying in Canadian universities, every paisa counts, and this rate is their starting point.
Other Major Currencies
|Currency
|Ready Rate (PKR)
|1-Year Forward (PKR)
|Euro
|EUR
|324.0016
|343.5420
|British Pound
|GBP
|374.3941
|390.6357
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.7407
|1.8746
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|353.4713
|384.6099
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|29.7993
|31.7254
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|29.8299
|30.9903
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.3487
|46.1244
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.5251
|172.3932
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|216.8653
|232.7465
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.5416
|37.3537
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|69.0506
|72.8913
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.9227
|2.9735
|South African Rand
|ZAR
|17.0904
|17.3346
|Omani Rial
|OMR
|723.1096
|756.3483
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.5311
|9.0784
|Turkish Lira
|TRY
|6.0413
|4.5132
|Indonesian Rupiah
|IDR
|0.0155
|0.0157
|Mexican Peso
|MXN
|16.1112
|16.3310
|Russian Ruble
|RUB
|3.7669
|3.5452
|South Korean Won
|KRW
|0.1808
|0.1905
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|41.1249
|44.1509
|Bangladeshi Taka
|BDT
|2.2682
|—
|Brazilian Real
|BRL
|54.9732
|—
|Argentine Peso
|ARS
|0.1937
|—
|Kazakhstani Tenge
|KZT
|0.5714
|0.5971